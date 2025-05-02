Ukraine Rising

Ukraine Rising

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Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine's avatar
Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
May 4, 2025

"Grumpy? Maybe. But essential" 😉 - we will take that, thank you.

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Darya Zorka's avatar
Darya Zorka
May 3, 2025

Thank you for including me in this list!

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