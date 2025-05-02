Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has captured the world’s attention – not just for its battlefield resilience, but also for the richness of its culture, the strength of its people, and the stakes it holds for global democracy. Substack has become a vital space where journalists, analysts, and thinkers offer in-depth perspectives that cut through the noise.

Below is a curated guide to the best Substacks on Ukraine – organised by focus area – whether you’re interested in military strategy, human stories, cultural insight, or historical context.

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🔥 War & Military Analysis

These newsletters break down strategy, tactics, and battlefield developments – often with expert precision.

🟢 Futura Doctrina – Mick Ryan

A retired Australian Major General’s strategic updates on Ukraine and global security.

→ Weekly "Big Five" analyses with sharp insights on military leadership, technology, and war planning.

🟢 Phillips’s Newsletter – Phillips P. OBrien

A professor of strategic studies bringing an academic lens to war developments.

→ Analyses the war through strategic theory, often linking historical precedents to present-day decisions.

🟢 Ukraine Conflict Monitor – Konrad Muzyka

Professional-grade military intel from a defence consultant focused on Russia and Belarus.

→ Regular assessments of troop movements, weapon systems, and force readiness.

🟢 Frontelligence Insight – Tatarigami

OSINT-based reporting using satellite imagery, geolocation, and digital sleuthing.

→ Offers near-real-time insights backed by publicly available evidence.

🟢 Sarcastosaurus – Tom Cooper

Air power specialist known for deep dives and no-filter commentary.

→ Detailed, opinionated military reporting with a distinctive voice and high granularity.

🟢 Researching Ukraine – Anonymous PhD Researcher

Veteran consultant and current PhD student specialising in tech and warfare.

→ Covers AI, drone warfare, computer vision, and OSINT with both academic rigour and practical insight..

🟢 Stefan Korshak's FB posts – Stefan Korshak

Experienced journalist providing frequent updates on the Russian invasion.

→ Daily summaries and field-level insights from a seasoned reporter. Direct, informative, and highly consistent.

🟢 Casus Belli – Desiderius

Research and translation project focused on the origins of the war in Donbas (2014–2015).

→ Brings historical clarity to the early years of the invasion, with primary sources and contextual commentary. A must-read for historians and researchers.

🟢 Jake Broe

Former U.S. Air Force missile officer and one of YouTube’s most recognisable pro-Ukraine commentators.

→ Accessible, direct analysis of the war, NATO, and geopolitics, combining military experience with a strong commitment to countering propaganda and defending democracy.

🟢 Sasha Antonov

Military analyst exploring how AI, drones, and precision warfare are reshaping conflict.

→ Looks beyond today’s battlefield to explain what Ukraine is teaching the world about the future of warfare, technology, and asymmetric conflict.

🧍‍♀️ Human Stories & On-the-Ground Reporting

These writers bring you face to face with daily life, resilience, and the personal costs of war.

💛 The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak – Tim Mak, Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova, Mariana Lastovyria

An NPR war correspondent’s “open notebook” from Kyiv.

→ Human-first journalism: from giving birth in a war zone to refugee dilemmas and Easter celebrations in bunkers.

💛 War, Love, and Survival in Ukraine 🇺🇦 – Viktor Kravchuk

First-person reflections on living, loving, and holding onto hope in a country at war.

→ “Living for today, dreaming of tomorrow, fighting for a future.” This Substack captures daily life’s emotional texture – grief, resilience, and the beauty that endures even amid destruction.

💛 From My Heart – Darya Zorka

Personal reflections from Eastern Europe, with a focus on Ukraine and Belarus.

→ A newsletter about living in difficult times – and writing to bridge hearts. Zorka’s stories illuminate resilience, belonging, and what it means to be human amid conflict and upheaval.

💛 Anna Talks Ukraine – Anna Bowles

British editor turned aid worker, reporting from Ukraine’s frontlines – especially the east.

→ Vivid, deeply personal accounts of delivering aid, dodging missiles, and supporting communities. Bowles connects readers directly to Ukraine’s human reality and helps channel support where it's needed most.

💛 Accidental Ukrainians – John Gordon Sennett Sr

Reflections, poetry, and personal narratives based on the author’s time in Ukraine.

→ Offers a reflective, literary lens on Ukraine's experience of the war.

💛 a Kind of Refugee – Larissa Babij

A writer, dancer, and translator documenting life in Ukraine with literary grace and urgency.

→ Blends war diary, cultural witness, and memoir. Chronicles everyday survival, the power of art, and the resistance of Ukrainian spirit.

💛 Svitlana’s Wartime Scribbles – SVITLANA IUKHYMOVYCH

An unfiltered civilian diary from Kyiv, written by a queer Ukrainian living through the war.

→ Honest reflections on air raids, blackouts, politics, and the routines people build around constant uncertainty

🥖 Culture, Arts & Everyday Resilience

These writers spotlight the everyday acts of survival, care, and tradition that keep Ukrainian life going through war.

🍞 Flour Power: by Felicity Spector – Felicity Spector

A journalist and baker documenting food and resistance.

→ The power of bread: baking traditions, mobile ovens, and the grassroots effort to feed a nation under siege. All paid proceeds go to humanitarian baking.

🌻 Yours Ukrainian – Anastasiia Lapatina

Kyiv-based journalist and Lawfare Fellow covering life beyond the headlines.

→ Insightful takes on culture, politics, and the emotional texture of modern Ukraine.

🎨 Native Cpeaker – William L Brown

Cartoonist and English teacher sharing humorous reflections on life in Ukraine.

→ Features original cartoons and expat anecdotes about language, culture, and classroom quirks – lighthearted and full of charm.

🖋️ A Personal War – Anastasia

A young Ukrainian writer turning survival into storytelling.

→ Deeply personal narratives from a refugee-turned-nomad who has lived through both invasions. Through essays, reflections, and dialogue, Anastasia breaks the inherited silence of past generations to reclaim Ukrainian voice and agency – one story at a time.

🎭 Sunflowers in the Blood – Tate Ellis

A creative response to war through poetry, drawings, and personal reflection.

→ Turns grief, resistance, and hope into art, offering an emotional counterpoint to military reporting.

🌸 Bois de Jasmin Circle – Victoria Belim

A writer exploring Ukraine through scent, memory, travel, and culture.

→ Beautifully written essays showing how beauty, ritual, and fragrance become acts of resilience in wartime.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Voices on Culture, Identity & Resistance

These Substacks go beyond the battlefield, highlighting Ukraine's vibrant intellectual and cultural life.

🌻 Ukrainian Killjoy Dispatch – Dr Sasha Dovzhyk

A literary scholar reflecting on resistance, identity, and survival.

→ Essays on Ukrainian writers, cultural memory, and stories from occupied villages.

🌻 An Ukrainian writer in London – Kateryna Babkina

Award-winning writer sharing exile reflections and personal essays.

→ From parenting as a refugee to mourning the life left behind, Babkina captures displacement with literary depth.

🌻 russian colonialism 101 – maksym eristavi.

Journalist applying a post-colonial lens to Russia’s imperial legacy.

→ Dissects the ideological roots of Russian aggression through history, identity politics, and cultural erasure.

🏛️ Politics, History & Geopolitics

Beyond headlines and hot takes – these Substacks unpack the deeper story of Ukraine and the systems around it.

🧠 Thinking about... – Timothy Snyder

Yale historian connecting past tyranny to today’s struggle for freedom.

→ A must-read on how history informs the present, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict’s ideological stakes.

📝 Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦 – Michael Andersen & Brian Bonner

Two veteran journalists telling the truth about Ukraine – bluntly, historically, and without spin.

→ With over 50 years of combined experience, this Substack dives into Ukraine’s past and present with sharp analysis, media critique, and a loyal, pro-Ukrainian lens. Grumpy? Maybe. But essential.

💰 Economics, Recovery & Investment

Ukraine isn’t only defending its borders – it’s laying the groundwork for reconstruction and growth. This is where the future is being written.

📊 The Economics of Power – Roman Sheremeta

An economist examining Ukraine, Russia, and geopolitics through incentives rather than ideology.

→ Explains war, sanctions, and political strategy using economic thinking, making complex decisions easier to understand.

💼 Ukraine Rising – Victoria (launched April 2025)

A new Substack dedicated to investing in Ukraine’s future.

→ Focused on post-war reconstruction, infrastructure, and economic opportunity.

→ Targeted at investors, business leaders, and global partners looking to be part of Ukraine’s comeback.

Why it matters: As Ukraine opens to international capital and local innovation, Ukraine Rising aims to be a practical guide for those ready to build – not just follow.

Final Thoughts

Substack has become more than a publishing platform – it’s a vital frontline in the information war. These writers help us move past headlines and into understanding. Whether you're tracking drone warfare or Ukrainian poetry, there’s a newsletter here to deepen your view.

📬 Have a favourite Substack on Ukraine I missed? Drop it in the comments.