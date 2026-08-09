When russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, I left Donetsk and built a new life in Kyiv. In recent weeks, the petrol station I use and the supermarket near my home have both been hit in russian attacks.

They were ordinary places in Kyiv. Places to fill the car, pick up groceries and get on with the day. Of course, what matters most are the people around them – neighbours, workers and families. Some have been killed or injured. Many more have had their sleep broken by explosions and their sense of safety taken from them, while the whole local community is forced to absorb yet another attack

“Every package for our air defense truly protects lives – people’s lives.” — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, 4 August 2026

Nearly four and a half years into the full-scale invasion, one of Europe’s largest cities still does not have the air defence needed to protect civilian life from repeated russian bombardment. No air-defence network can stop every missile or drone. That is not the standard. The failure is that Europe has had years to expand production and secure sufficient supplies, yet Ukraine is still forced to ration protection while russia increases the scale and sophistication of its attacks.

Europe’s most important line of defence does not begin at the Polish border. It runs through the skies above Kyiv, the fields outside Kharkiv and the workshops where Ukrainian engineers are building interceptor drones faster than committees in Brussels can approve another procurement plan.

This is no longer a distant war Europe has chosen to support. Europe’s own security now depends on Ukraine winning it.

That does not require russia to descend into uncontrolled chaos. It requires something more precise: the decisive failure of russia’s imperial war project. Ukraine must remain sovereign, democratic and anchored in Europe – not pushed back into moscow’s sphere through exhaustion, coercion or a settlement that simply gives russia time to reload.

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Europe still behaves as though time is on its side

Europe has done a great deal for Ukraine. It has committed billions, welcomed millions of Ukrainians and supplied weapons that have saved lives. That matters, and Ukrainians know it.

But effort is not the same as adequacy.

We are now in the fifth year of the full-scale invasion and more than twelve years into russia’s war against Ukraine. European leaders themselves describe the threat as existential, while still calling for air defence, drones, missiles and ammunition to be delivered more quickly.

Those statements expose the central contradiction. If the threat is existential, the response cannot remain incremental.

“Too many don’t feel the urgency. Too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now.” — Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, 11 December 2025

The problem is not that Europeans value peaceful lives, warm cafés or comfortable weekends. Those are quiet achievements of a free society. The problem is the assumption that comfort is the natural state of history and war a temporary disruption to be managed through annual budgets and delayed orders.

The Kremlin has organised itself around the opposite belief. russia has placed its economy, industry, propaganda and people on a prolonged war footing. It expects democratic societies to tire before authoritarian ones run out of metal or lives to spend.

Every month of hesitation is therefore a wager that Ukraine can keep paying for Europe’s learning curve.

russia is not fighting alone

There is another comforting idea Europe must abandon: that russia is an isolated power slowly exhausting itself.

China remains russia’s indispensable strategic backer. NATO has called Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war, pointing to support for russia’s defence-industrial base and the flow of dual-use components, machinery and raw materials. North Korea has supplied ammunition, missiles and troops. Iran has provided military support and helped russia develop the drone warfare used against Ukrainian homes and energy infrastructure. Belarus continues to enable the aggression.

This is already a contest between political systems.

“Russia is working with China, with Iran, and North Korea. And these countries fuel Moscow’s war against Ukraine.” — Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, 13 January 2026

Ukraine is supported by democracies with vastly greater combined resources, but inconsistent urgency. russia is supported by an authoritarian network willing to exchange technology, weapons and manpower in pursuit of a common interest: weakening the democratic world and showing that borders can still be changed by force.

moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran take this struggle seriously. Europe cannot afford to take it less seriously than they do.

A russian victory would not bring peace

If russia wins, the security crisis does not disappear. It moves west and becomes more dangerous.

Ukraine now has one of the world’s most innovative defence ecosystems. Companies, engineers and military units have compressed years of development into months, especially in drones, electronic warfare, battlefield software and rapidly adapted weapons. Ukraine estimates that its annual defence-production potential exceeds USD35 billion and that it could produce more than eight million drones a year if the capacity were fully financed.

russia could not simply take this entire ecosystem intact. Ukrainian engineers would flee, resist or destroy sensitive assets rather than willingly serve an occupier. Factories would be moved or lost. Resistance would continue.

Yet it would be reckless to assume moscow would gain nothing. russia would try to seize industrial sites, designs, supply chains and specialist knowledge. It would control more territory from which to threaten NATO, gain access to additional resources and attempt to exploit a large population with unmatched experience of modern high-intensity war.

We already know how that exploitation works. The United Nations has documented forced conscription, pressure to accept russian citizenship, the removal of Ukrainian education and compulsory military-patriotic indoctrination in occupied territory. russia has unlawfully drafted residents of Crimea and other occupied regions into its armed forces.

A conquered Ukraine would never become russia’s willing partner. Ukrainians have proved that beyond doubt. An occupying regime would nevertheless try to turn Ukrainian land, factories and people into instruments of its next war – just as it has already done in the territories under its control.

Imagine Europe five years after such an outcome. It would not face the weakened russia many expected in 2022. It could face an emboldened war state positioned farther west, enriched by whatever it managed to seize and still backed by China, North Korea and Iran. Millions of Ukrainians trapped under occupation would be subjected to repression, forced mobilisation and years of propaganda portraying Europe as the betrayer that abandoned them.

That is the future being risked when military support is calibrated to prevent Ukrainian defeat rather than secure Ukrainian victory.

Ukraine could help Europe compete again

There is another part of this story that receives far too little attention. Europe is not only defending Ukrainian territory or containing a military threat. It is deciding whether one of the continent’s most capable technology societies will remain in the democratic world.

Ukraine’s technology market reached an estimated USD7.85 billion in 2025. The sector employed around 305,000 professionals across more than 2,200 active companies and generated over 40 per cent of the country’s service exports. It has kept operating through blackouts, displacement and missile attacks. Ukraine’s digital state has continued to develop during the war, while its defence companies have built a remarkably fast loop between the engineer, the factory and the soldier using the product.

Ukraine’s engineers are not only responding to the realities of war. They are building technologies that could help Europe defend itself and compete.

This talent did not appear in February 2022. Ukraine has been producing globally significant technologists for decades.

Max Levchin was born in Kyiv before moving to the United States. He became one of PayPal’s original co-founders and later founded Affirm. GitLab, now one of the world’s best-known software-development platforms, began in Kharkiv with Ukrainian programmer Dmytro Zaporozhets. Grammarly – one of the world’s most prominent AI writing companies – was founded by Ukrainians Max Lytvyn, Alex Shevchenko and Dmytro Lider.

These are individual stories, not a statistical argument. But they reveal something Europe should pay attention to. The constraint has never been Ukrainian talent. Too often, the capital, networks and appetite needed to scale that talent globally were found across the Atlantic.

Europe talks constantly about falling behind the United States and China in artificial intelligence, software, defence technology and industrial innovation. Ukraine cannot close that gap on its own. It can, however, become part of the answer.

Europe is good at research, regulation and high-quality manufacturing. It is often slower at deployment, iteration and scaling. Ukraine has been forced to become exceptionally good at those things. Its engineers work close to the problem, test quickly and improve products against real-world conditions. The same culture that has transformed drone warfare can strengthen cyber security, robotics, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, energy resilience and digital government.

This is not an argument for romanticising wartime innovation. Ukrainians would prefer to build technology without air-raid sirens. It is an argument for seeing the country clearly: not as a permanent recipient of European help, but as a future contributor to European strength and competitiveness.

A serious partnership would combine Ukrainian speed and engineering depth with European capital, research institutions, advanced manufacturing and market access. Joint ventures, direct procurement, shared research programmes and growth financing could help Europe retain more of its own technology talent and compete in industries it cannot afford to surrender.

“Ukraine is now number one in the world [in drone and counter-drone technology] … we really can learn from Ukraine on this.” — Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, 18 June 2026

Lose Ukraine to russia and Europe risks allowing part of that human and industrial capacity to be destroyed, displaced or exploited by its adversary. Secure a free Ukraine inside the Western democratic sphere and Europe gains a battle-tested technology partner with the ambition to build.

That choice should matter in Paris, Berlin and Brussels just as much as it does in Kyiv.

America can no longer be Europe’s excuse

Europe should welcome every serious contribution from the United States. It cannot continue building its survival strategy around the assumption that Washington will always provide the missing interceptor, the decisive political push or the security guarantee Europe postponed creating for itself.

American politics is volatile and the White House is increasingly unreliable. Commitments can be delayed, diluted or turned into bargaining chips. Europe does not control the people or interests around an American president. It does control its own budgets, factories, orders and political priorities.

Strategic adulthood begins when American disorder no longer serves as an explanation for European inaction.

Europe must decide what victory means

“As long as it takes” was never a strategy. It described duration when Europe needed to define an outcome.

That outcome should be a sovereign and democratic Ukraine capable of deterring another russian attack; a russian war machine denied the rewards of aggression; and a European defence industry able to protect the continent without waiting to be rescued from across the Atlantic.

Getting there requires more than another summit declaration. Europe needs faster air-defence production, multi-year orders, deeper investment in Ukrainian manufacturers and tougher enforcement against the supply chains sustaining russia’s military industry. Political decisions must begin moving at the speed of the threat.

From Kyiv, the cost of delay is not abstract. It is visible in the damaged petrol station and supermarket down the road. It is heard during another night of explosions. It is measured in the ordinary routines that become targets while allies debate whether the next delivery might be considered too escalatory.

But I also see the other Ukraine: engineers returning to their laptops after an air raid, businesses reopening, factories adapting and people refusing to surrender their future. There is a word Ukrainians understand deeply – svoboda, freedom. It is not an ornament here. It is something people organise their lives, companies and country to defend.

Europe is not being asked to rescue a distant nation from history. Ukraine is holding back the force that brought imperial war back to the continent, while developing many of the technologies Europe will need to defend itself and compete in the future.

The window for half-measures is closing.

Ukraine’s victory is a Ukrainian national imperative. It is also becoming the condition on which a free, secure and technologically relevant Europe depends.