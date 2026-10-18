Ukraine Rising

Ukraine Rising

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CEJ's avatar
CEJ
Oct 20

Trump has finally abandoned the West for Putin

This is what the UK and Europe must do next

~ The Independent (UK)

https://youtu.be/xnP0DMABwIM

🌐

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Jeremy_dank's avatar
Jeremy_dank
7d

First invasion? Is that when u all started killing russian speakers?

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