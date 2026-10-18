“If his forces are united, separate them.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Europe’s internal divisions have become a front in russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin does not need to defeat Europe’s combined strength if it can prevent Europeans from using it together.

Governments consumed by border crises, social tensions and public distrust find it harder to build support for higher defence spending, maintain military aid to Ukraine and hold a common European position against russian aggression.

The unrest around France’s 17 October protests provides a timely example of how public anger can gather momentum through TikTok and Telegram before erupting on the streets. No russian role has been established so far. But moscow need not have organised the unrest to benefit from it: images of violence and disorder can deepen public distrust and reinforce the impression that the government has lost control.

Elsewhere, the evidence goes further. Border pressure has been deliberately organised. Religious provocations have been commissioned. Criminal tasks have been outsourced through messaging apps. Political movements have received covert amplification.

The common objective is to turn human suffering and domestic friction into political paralysis.

The methods are modern. The use of population movement as an instrument of power is much older.

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An old weapon: remove people, secure power

The russian state and its predecessors have repeatedly used forced movement for political ends. Political scientist Kelly Greenhill’s framework helps distinguish the purposes:

Dispossessive migration removes people to seize their land or property, or eliminate a population regarded as an obstacle to domination.

Exportive migration expels domestic opponents or pushes pressure abroad to embarrass, punish or destabilise another government.

Coercive migration manipulates movement to extract political concessions.

These purposes can overlap. The distinction is between movement deliberately used for political ends and displacement arising from other causes.

The Circassian expulsions of the 1860s show the dispossessive logic clearly. As imperial russia completed its conquest of the north-western Caucasus, it forced Circassians towards Ottoman territory. Removing the population helped secure the conquered land; the Ottoman authorities inherited the burden of receiving people driven from it.

The victims lost their homeland. The conquering state consolidated its position. The consequences crossed the border.

Stalin’s deportation of the Crimean Tatars in 1944 applied population removal within the Soviet Union. An entire indigenous people was forcibly displaced from its historic homeland, collectively accused of collaboration with Nazi Germany – a justification with a familiar echo in putin’s claims of “denazification” to legitimise the invasion of Ukraine. Internal deportation, rather than international emigration, was the mechanism. The dispossessive result was unmistakable: a community was stripped of its place in Crimea through state force.

Exportive migration could also strengthen a regime at home. In 1922, Lenin’s government expelled intellectuals regarded as ideological enemies aboard the ‘philosophers’ ships’. As historian Stuart Finkel’s research shows, removing potential challengers helped the Bolsheviks impose ideological conformity.

These examples concern different regimes and different objectives. The recurring method is to treat people’s presence, removal and destination as variables in a struggle for power.

From clearing territory to pressuring Europe

Today, the same approach to population movement can also weaken the countries expected to receive those displaced.

Syria illustrates the connection. Its civil war had already created mass displacement before russia intervened militarily in September 2015. Its intervention then supported a campaign in which Syrian and russian forces attacked civilian areas and infrastructure, worsening the conditions that drove people from their homes.

In March 2016, NATO’s then supreme allied commander in Europe, General Philip Breedlove, accused russia and the Assad regime of weaponising migration to overwhelm European institutions and weaken European resolve.

The strategic advantage was clear: shore up Assad while the displacement crisis deepened divisions within Europe.

More direct manipulation followed at Europe’s borders. In 2021, Lukashenko’s regime facilitated arrivals towards the EU’s eastern frontier. Belarus had its own retaliatory motives, but the method served a wider purpose familiar to moscow: turn vulnerable people into pressure on European governments.

Finland faced pressure directly from russia after joining NATO. In November 2023, its prime minister told parliament that russian authorities were facilitating arrivals at Finnish border crossings.

Here the mechanism is visible: organise movement towards a border, expose vulnerable people to hardship and make the receiving democracy absorb the confrontation.

How compassion becomes leverage

Liberal democracies are attractive targets because their commitments create obligations an authoritarian adversary can exploit. A government must protect people facing persecution, maintain lawful borders and retain public consent. Manipulated arrivals put those duties under pressure simultaneously.

Receive people without sufficient capacity, and housing, schools and asylum systems come under strain.

Respond abusively, and the state damages its legitimacy while supplying propaganda about Western hypocrisy.

Leave the situation unresolved, and citizens lose confidence that anyone is in control.

The attacker can exploit compassion and resentment at the same time.

Separate information worlds create openings for influence

The vulnerability extends beyond the border. People can inhabit the same country while receiving very different accounts of what is happening around them.

For some audiences, news comes primarily through diaspora broadcasters, overseas outlets, community influencers and messaging groups connecting relatives across borders. Where those networks become detached from wider public debate, foreign actors gain an opening to shape perceptions with little scrutiny.

A hostile narrative need not carry a foreign government’s logo. It can arrive through a familiar presenter, a trusted community account or a message forwarded by family. Allegations that authorities are persecuting a community may spread rapidly, while corrections published through national media barely reach the same audience.

Canada’s foreign-interference inquiry documented the problem during the 2021 election. False claims circulated through Chinese-language networks that MP Kenny Chiu’s proposed foreign-influence registry would require ordinary people with Chinese connections to register. His responses were not picked up by those outlets.

The method extends beyond diaspora audiences. In 2024, EU authorities sanctioned Voice of Europe and putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk, exposing a network combining pro-Kremlin disinformation with funding for propagandists and political influence. A platform carrying a European name helped present moscow’s interests as voices from within Europe itself.

The strategic advantage lies in reaching an audience whose wider society cannot easily reach back.

For moscow, fragmented information networks create opportunities to tailor different messages to different fears: tell one audience that minorities threaten its way of life, and another that the state is hostile to its identity. Both messages weaken confidence in shared institutions.

Manufacture an incident. Let the division spread.

Once those separate information worlds take shape, a single incident can reinforce several competing fears at once. An adversary can exploit that reaction – and, as the attacks on religious sites in France demonstrate, sometimes commission the incident itself.

In May 2025, attackers sprayed green paint on Paris synagogues and Jewish sites. In September, pigs’ heads appeared outside nine mosques and Muslim cultural centres. Serbian court judgments obtained by Forum 18 found that three men involved acted on instructions financed by russian intelligence structures, with the aim of inciting religious and national intolerance and destabilising France and Germany.

The same network targeted Jews and Muslims. Both suffered intimidation. The organisers could benefit from either community’s fear and from the wider public’s anger.

Leaked documents investigated by OCCRP and its partners connected the mosque operation to the ecosystem around the Social Design Agency and russian presidential administration. Internal material included photographs taken before the pigs’ heads were distributed and a record of the subsequent media coverage.

Publicity was part of the product.

A small paid operation could create the appearance of a much larger social rupture. Citizens would react to genuine intimidation without knowing who had commissioned it. Police would investigate, politicians would accuse one another and online networks would spread the most inflammatory interpretation.

Sabotage by the task

The same outsourced model appears in sabotage. In March 2026, Eurojust described an investigation involving 22 suspects and self-igniting parcels sent through European logistics networks. Investigators alleged involvement by russian military intelligence; recruitment and instructions used messaging services, with payments often made in cryptocurrency.

France has faced threats to its defence industry too. In June, Le Monde reported the arrest of a man accused of filming a drone prototype at Delair, a supplier to France and Ukraine, and allegedly sending footage to a contact in russia. The factory had separately faced a Molotov-cocktail attack; investigators had not established a common organiser.

The strategic benefits differ but reinforce one another. Religious provocations damage trust between citizens. Attacks on logistics and defence production impose practical costs. Both consume security resources and encourage the impression that governments cannot protect their own countries.

The attacker selects a few targets. The defender must protect thousands.

Turn grievance into votes

The political payoff comes when anger over borders, living costs and insecurity becomes support for policies that weaken Europe’s response to russia.

The immediate target is the existing electorate. Voters who lose confidence in their government may turn towards parties promising to restore control – including parties that also oppose military aid to Ukraine or favour renewed cooperation with moscow.

The appeal varies. Parts of the far right mobilise fears about immigration and national identity. Parts of the radical left frame defence spending and support for Ukraine as sacrifices imposed on ordinary people. Both can redirect domestic frustration towards abandoning resistance to russian aggression.

Germany’s BSW shows how these appeals can overlap. It combines left-wing economics with restrictive immigration positions and opposition to military assistance for Ukraine. Research on its voters found that pro-russian attitudes and dissatisfaction with the government were associated with support for the party.

moscow actively amplifies useful voices. Before Germany’s 2025 election, CeMAS documented a pro-russian campaign promoting both AfD and BSW, using fake accounts, anti-Ukraine narratives and fear of war.

The connection is strategic usefulness: different grievances can lead towards the same foreign-policy concessions.

The Metropol Hotel affair exposed a proposed financial route. In October 2018, Gianluca Savoini, a pro-moscow associate of Matteo Salvini, met russian intermediaries linked to aleksandr dugin and putin’s ruling party. They discussed diverting proceeds from an oil deal towards Italy’s far-right Lega, which had signed a cooperation agreement with putin’s party the previous year. The transaction never materialised, and the investigation was closed in 2023.

The proposed bargain illustrates the mechanism explored in my recent post, Before the Tanks Came the Money: commercial arrangements can turn financial benefits into political influence. Here, foreign money was proposed to help a nationalist party campaign for sovereignty.

France 2027: divide potential allies

Attempts to finance sympathetic parties and amplify useful voices become especially consequential before major elections. France’s 2027 presidential contest offers moscow a chance to weaken a country central to European defence – by presenting support for Ukraine as another burden imposed by leaders neglecting problems at home.

On 14 October, Viginum reported more than 100 interference operations targeting the campaign, predominantly from pro-russian networks. Targets included Gabriel Attal, Édouard Philippe and Raphaël Glucksmann.

One operation against Glucksmann impersonated the investigative outlet Blast to circulate a fabricated corruption story. It borrowed credibility from media familiar to a left-wing audience to undermine a prominent pro-Ukraine politician on the centre left.

That is divide and rule within a political camp: deepen distrust among potential allies and weaken their ability to cooperate.

Manufactured outrage creates the atmosphere; electoral interference seeks to turn it into political advantage.

Migration disputes, staged provocations and sabotage can feed perceptions of national decline. Disinformation can then target the politicians committed to resisting moscow, presenting their foreign-policy priorities as further evidence that they have abandoned concerns at home.

The strategic prize is a France whose internal divisions make a common European response harder to sustain – whatever the final electoral result.

When retreat begins to sound reasonable

moscow is betting that enough pressure will make retreat sound like common sense.

Spend less on defence. Stop arming Ukraine. Restore the commercial relationship. Concentrate on problems at home.

Those arguments become easier to sell when citizens feel unsafe, distrust public institutions and believe their leaders are indifferent to their concerns. An influence operation can exploit that mood without persuading a majority or deciding an election. Narrowing a coalition’s room to act may be enough.

As France approaches 2027, that is the danger to watch: domestic anger being channelled towards decisions that leave Europe more exposed to the power exploiting it.

Abraham Lincoln warned that “a house divided against itself cannot stand”. Europe’s adversaries understand that division becomes decisive when citizens cease to believe they share anything worth defending.

The time to confront this is while the mechanisms remain visible and political choices remain open. Once retreat has acquired its own electoral constituency and financial beneficiaries, reversing it becomes harder.

Europe’s greatest vulnerability is the gap between the strength it possesses and the political unity required to use it. moscow is working to widen that gap.