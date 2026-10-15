Ukraine Rising

Ukraine Rising

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Hawtin's avatar
Nick Hawtin
20h

🇩🇰❤️🇺🇦

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 VerbaVista S.L.U. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture