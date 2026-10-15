After Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, Oleh Rybachuk found himself trying to understand a gas business that powerful people seemed determined to keep obscure.

Ukraine’s oligarchs pressed him to accept the gas deal and keep the profitable arrangement running: “The scheme must work.”

In an account given to Transparency International, Rybachuk, then President Viktor Yushchenko’s chief of staff, described an offer of $2 billion a year through a gas intermediary, available for the president’s use, including political campaigns. He said he urged Yushchenko to reject it.

An energy arrangement could provide a political fortune. The people benefiting from it would have every reason to keep the arrangement alive.

That is a useful starting point for understanding russia’s influence in Ukraine before the invasions. Long before it sent tanks across the border, moscow cultivated relationships in which influential Ukrainians could prosper while their country remained dependent.

It is also a story that reaches well beyond Ukraine. The same combination of foreign money and domestic self-interest has found openings in countries with far greater wealth and stronger institutions.

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That warning has particular resonance in America this autumn. In a Fox News poll conducted on 9–12 October, 88% of registered voters were extremely or very concerned about government corruption – the highest share among the issues tested. With the midterms approaching, Ukraine’s experience offers a reason to look beyond individual scandals to the relationships that allow private interests to shape public decisions.

Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center captured the shift earlier this year:

“I’ve written that corruption is the sleeper issue of 2026. Well, it’s awake.”

The business of buying influence

The phrase “strategic corruption” can sound academic. The underlying proposition is straightforward: give influential people something valuable, then benefit from the decisions they make to protect it.

A favourable gas contract creates profits. Those profits strengthen a business empire. The owner gains political access, and politicians gain a wealthy supporter. When somebody proposes changing the system, a powerful domestic coalition has reasons to object.

The foreign sponsor does not need to direct every decision. It has helped create interests that work in its favour.

This is why the Trojan horse can be so difficult to recognise. It may employ thousands of people, pay taxes and appear to be a pillar of the national economy. Its owner can sincerely want the business to succeed while defending a relationship that leaves the country exposed.

The crucial question is where that success comes from – and whose power it reinforces.

Ukraine’s gas trade and the price of dependence

RosUkrEnergo sat at the centre of this problem.

Registered in Switzerland, it acted as an intermediary between Gazprom and Naftogaz. Gazprom owned half; the Ukrainian beneficiaries of the other half were initially hidden. Dmytro Firtash later emerged as its principal Ukrainian shareholder.

An essential national resource was passing through a commercial structure whose ownership was difficult to untangle. For the public, that made accountability harder. For the insiders, it helped protect a lucrative position.

The scale became clearer through a Reuters investigation published in 2014. It calculated that Firtash-controlled companies had made more than $3 billion through cheap russian gas arrangements and documented credit facilities of up to $11 billion from bankers close to Putin. Firtash backed Viktor Yanukovych’s successful 2010 presidential campaign. The Kremlin denied that he represented russian interests.

The relationship between gas and sovereignty became explicit that April. Under the Kharkiv agreement, Ukraine received a gas discount alongside a 25-year extension of russia’s Black Sea Fleet basing arrangements in Crimea. Existing basing rights ran until 2017; the deal extended them to 2042.

The agreement put a long-term military concession alongside an immediate economic benefit. That is the danger of judging such deals by their headline price: a cheaper commodity can carry a much larger strategic cost.

For moscow, these relationships offered influence inside the country whose independence it sought to constrain. For their Ukrainian beneficiaries, breaking with the system threatened wealth and power.

Moldova and the machinery of political disruption

Moldova shows how financial networks can be turned towards political mobilisation.

In June 2023, the US Treasury sanctioned a russian intelligence-linked influence group over efforts to destabilise Moldova. It described a plan to exploit protests organised by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

The following year, Moldova’s intelligence service reported that an operation coordinated from moscow had supplied Shor’s network with financial, media and logistical support to interfere in the presidential election and referendum. Authorities also recorded vote-buying.

There is a reason money is so useful in this setting. Economic hardship produces genuine anger. A well-funded network can organise around that anger, amplify selected grievances and give them a political direction.

People retain their own views and motives. The outside sponsor gains the ability to make some voices louder, some organisations stronger and some political outcomes more likely.

It is a relatively cheap way to challenge a country’s freedom to choose its future.

Germany and the comfort of a profitable relationship

Germany shows how dependence and legal corporate roles can create their own risks.

After promoting Nord Stream as chancellor, Gerhard Schröder became chairman of its shareholders’ committee. A former head of government brought political stature and connections to a project central to russia’s energy relationship with Europe.

German industry, meanwhile, had a strong commercial interest in affordable gas. By 2021, russia supplied 52% of Germany’s gas imports.

That combination made the relationship comfortable for influential participants. Cheap energy supported businesses, and prominent figures lent the partnership credibility. The security risk grew alongside the economic benefits.

In 2022, the vulnerability became painfully tangible. Germany’s regulator recorded Nord Stream 1 deliveries falling from around 1.7 TWh a day until mid-June to zero at the beginning of September.

A supplier with that much importance to an economy holds considerable power over it.

Germany’s experience should trouble anyone who assumes that education, prosperity and sophisticated institutions automatically produce sound strategic judgement. A profitable relationship can make its beneficiaries slow to confront what might happen when the other side turns hostile.

Britain and the welcome waiting for the money

Britain’s role was different again. London offered a destination where wealth could be held, managed and made respectable.

In its 2018 report moscow’s Gold, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee treated money laundering as a foreign policy threat. It described how concealed ownership, offshore companies and insufficient enforcement helped questionable money enter the UK.

There is a bitter asymmetry here. Wealth can be extracted from a country with weak institutions and then protected by the courts and property rights of a stronger one.

The receiving country earns fees. Its professionals gain clients. Its property market gains buyers. Meanwhile, the country from which the money came bears the damage.

The 2020 russia report brought further attention to London’s role as a destination for corrupt wealth and the networks surrounding it.

This is why Western lectures about Ukrainian corruption can ring hollow. Helping Ukraine improve its institutions also requires closing the channels through which corrupt elites shelter their fortunes abroad.

The people providing those services are part of the problem that needs to be solved.

From gas contracts to American news feeds

The internet has created another market for influence: the relationship between a trusted voice and its audience.

In September 2024, the US Justice Department charged two RT employees over an alleged covert funding operation involving a Tennessee-based media company.

According to the indictment, roughly $9.7 million reached the company through shell companies, accounting for nearly 90% of its bank deposits during the period examined. One $318,800 transfer was labelled as payment for iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

Prosecutors described a business secretly financed and directed by russian state media, publishing videos for an American audience that could not see the sponsor behind them.

The case brings the mechanism into focus: ordinary commercial infrastructure can carry a political purpose. A company hires people, pays contributors and distributes content. Hidden financing helps decide what gets produced and how far it travels.

For an audience, knowing who pays is essential to judging what it is being shown.

The same question reaches into government itself. When an administration’s public duties overlap with the private business interests of its leaders and their families, foreign interests gain a route to cultivate goodwill: become a customer, investor or commercial partner. A relationship that looks profitable to the people involved can leave the public wondering whose interests are being served.

A UMass Amherst poll published in September found that 83% of Americans regarded even legal self-dealing as corruption. The concern is easy to understand. A country needs to know that official decisions remain independent of the financial fortunes of those making them.

Ukraine’s fight belongs inside the story

Recognising russia’s role makes Ukraine’s domestic fight against corruption more urgent.

A corrupt official does not need to be a foreign agent to make the country easier to manipulate. Personal enrichment, political protection and institutional weakness provide openings that an outside power can exploit.

The safeguards therefore have to constrain Ukraine’s own leaders, including those who present themselves as defenders of its European future.

That principle was tested in July 2025, when legislation curtailed the independence of NABU and SAPO, Ukraine’s specialist anti-corruption investigators and prosecutors. Public backlash helped force a reversal, with their independence restored by new legislation within days.

The episode captured something essential about Ukraine: the pressure on its institutions is real, and so is society’s determination to defend them.

That determination deserves support. It also needs to become durable rules that survive changes of government and protect investigations when they become politically inconvenient.

Follow the profits

For investors, there is a practical lesson running through these cases.

A business can report attractive profits while depending on arrangements that make those profits politically fragile. Cheap inputs, privileged licences or protection from competition deserve closer examination when they come through opaque relationships.

I would want to know whether the company could still earn a decent return if its contracts became public, its political patron disappeared and its competitors gained equal access.

Those questions matter for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Entrepreneurs building factories, software businesses and energy projects need room to compete. Investors need enforceable contracts and confidence that a rival cannot buy a better set of rules.

They matter elsewhere, too. The risks exposed by Ukraine’s history can appear in an energy company, a property transaction, a political network or a media business.

The common weakness is a willingness to overlook where the money comes from because somebody influential is doing well out of it. The same scrutiny belongs in Washington: who benefits from proximity to power, who supplies the money, and who has the independence to investigate?

Ukraine has paid an immense price for dependencies that enriched a narrow circle. Its fight to break them is part of securing its future.

Other democracies have every reason to learn from that experience. By the time a dangerous relationship becomes a national emergency, the people who benefited from it may have spent years explaining why it was good business.