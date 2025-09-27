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Ukraine Rebuild Spotlight #3: Sweco
Before the first brick is laid, the blueprint is drawn.
Mar 19
•
Victoria
10
2
January 2026
Ukraine Rebuild Spotlight #2: Nexans S.A.
Rebuilding starts with power – and power starts with cables.
Jan 21
•
Victoria
1
4
September 2025
Ukraine Rebuild Spotlight #1: Wienerberger
The Austrian building materials giant with the CEE network to supply Europe’s largest reconstruction effort.
Sep 27, 2025
•
Victoria
3
2
June 2025
Drone Superpower: How Ukraine’s Defence Tech Is Shaping a New Industry
A battlefield-born sector with global relevance, commercial potential – and rising investor interest.
Jun 1, 2025
•
Victoria
5
1
5
May 2025
From Collapse to Comeback
How Ukraine’s Housing Market Is Defying the War
May 10, 2025
•
Victoria
3
2
3
Reconstruction ≠ Charity: Ukraine’s 20-Year Investment Opportunity
The most ambitious rebuild in Europe since 1945 is already underway – are you early enough?
May 4, 2025
•
Victoria
2
1
The Best Substacks on Ukraine — War, Culture, Politics, and Beyond
A curated guide to essential voices on Ukraine’s struggle, resilience, and recovery.
May 2, 2025
•
Victoria
128
61
48
Rebuilding Ukraine: The Hidden Winners No One Talks About
Everyone’s watching cement and cables — but the biggest upside may be buried in rubble.
May 2, 2025
•
Victoria
9
4
Kyiv’s New Gold
How Critical Minerals Are Rewriting Ukraine’s Future
May 1, 2025
•
Victoria
3
5
April 2025
Powering the Comeback: How Ukraine’s Energy Rebuild Could Spark Growth for European Leaders
From blackouts to breakthroughs: Ukraine’s energy recovery could ignite a surge for Europe’s clean power leaders.
Apr 30, 2025
•
Victoria
Brick by Brick: The Best Construction Stocks for Ukraine’s Comeback
How Europe's top construction firms could benefit from Ukraine’s €1 trillion reconstruction drive.
Apr 29, 2025
•
Victoria
1
The €1 Trillion Rebuild: Europe's Next Great Investment Opportunity
How Ukraine’s reconstruction could reshape European industries — and where smart investors are already looking.
Apr 28, 2025
•
Victoria
1
3
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